Use common sense: PM Modi slams Opposition over Rafale attack

India

oi-Deepika S

Ahmedabad Mar 04: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday made a veiled attack on the Opposition for questioning his statement that the presence of Rafale fighters would have given greater firepower to the Indian Air Force during the February 27 aerial engagement with Pakistan.

"Please use common sense; what I said was if we had Rafale at the time of air strikes, then none of our fighter jets would have gone down and none of theirs saved," PM Modi said at a rally in Gujarat's Jamnagar.

"I said if Rafale was acquired in time it would have made a difference (during the February 27 dogfight), but they say Modi is questioning our air force strike," he said.

Slamming Opposition for questioning the Indian Air Force (IAF) airstrikes in Pakistan, PM Modi said, "The nation agrees that the menace of terror has to be eliminated. I want to ask you [Congress], don't you trust what our armed forces say? We should be proud of our armed forces."

Also Read 'Sankalp' rally: Armed forces quelling terror, Oppn seeking proof of their bravery, says PM Modi

India carried out airstrikes on terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad's largest camp in Pakistan at Balakot, which came 12 days after the Pulwama bombing that killed 40 CRPF soldiers.

Listing schemes launched under the NDA government, Prime Minister said, "The PM Kisan Samman Nidhi will bring substantive benefits for India's farmers. It is a long term and comprehensive effort for farmer welfare... When Atal Ji was the Prime Minister, a separate ministry for tribal communities was created. The present NDA Government has created a new ministry for the fisheries sector."

Speaking of Ayushman Bharat, PM said, "Gujarat has witnessed a revolution in the health sector in the last many years. Hospitals with modern facilities are coming up across the state. This benefits the poor. Ayushman Bharat, one of the world's biggest healthcare programme, will ensure top quality and affordable healthcare for the poor."