  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    PM Modi to launch several projects in Gujarat on 2-day visit

    By
    |

    Ahmedabad Mar 04: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be arriving in his home State Gujarat for a two-day visit from today in what appears to be his last visit before the announcement of national elections.

    Narendra Modi

    He is expected to have a packed schedule in Jamnagar and Ahmedabad, including the opening of the first stretch of the first phase of Ahmedabad metro train project in the city.

    PM Modi would visit Annapurna Dham Trust in Adalaj in Gandhinagar on March 5 for the ground-breaking ceremony of a Shikshan Bhavan and a Vidhyarthi Bhavan, they added.

    Also Read 'Sankalp' rally: Armed forces quelling terror, Oppn seeking proof of their bravery, says PM Modi

    The prime minister would start his two-day visit from Jamnagar in Saurashtra region where he would dedicate to the nation a 750-bed annexe of the Guru Gobind Singh Hospital and inaugurate its PG hostel, they said.

    PM Modi will also launch SAUNI water schemes projects including Und-1 to Ranjit Sagar Lift Irrigation Scheme and Machu-1 to Nyari Lift Irrigation Scheme.

    He will also lay the foundation stone of Jodiya Desalination Plant and Und-3 to Venu-2 Lift Irrigation Scheme.

    In Jamnagar, Modi will also lay foundation stones of railway projects including conversion of rail tracks to broad gauge and flag off the Bandra-Jamnagar Humsafar Express.

    From Jamanagar, he will reach Ahmedabad and attend a grand function for the Umiya Dham temple complex.

    As part of the metro rail commissioning programme, he will lay the foundation of the 28.28 kilometre second phase of the Ahmedabad Metro and also travel some distance on the phase 1 stretch.

    Following this, the PM will dedicate to the nation various hospitals built in Ahmedabad region, including Women Children & Super Specialty Hospital, Cancer Hospital, Eye Hospital and Dental Hospital.

    On Tuesday, Modi will visit the Annapurna Dham Trust in Adalaj, Gandhinagar where he will lay the foundation stones of Shikshan Bhavan and Vidhyarthi Bhavan.

    The prime minister will then go to Vastral here to launch PM-SYM, a voluntary and contributory pension scheme for workers in unorganised sector with a monthly income of up to Rs 15,000.

    He will oversee the online transfer of benefits to some beneficiaries and then distribute PM-SYM Pension Cards.

    The scheme, announced in the Union Budget in February this year, will see each PM-SYM subscriber get a minimum assured pension of Rs 3000 per month after attaining the age of 60 years.

    Read more about:

    narendra modi gujarat

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue