PM Modi to launch Autobiography of Dr Balasaheb Vikhe Patil today

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Oct 13: Prime Minister Narendra Modi to release the autobiography of Dr Balasaheb Vikhe Patil and rename Pravara Rural Education Society as 'Loknete Dr. Balasaheb Vikhe Patil Pravara Rural Education Society', via video conferencing.

Patil served as a Lok Sabha member for multiple terms. He died in 2016 at the age of 84.

His autobiography is titled ''Deh Vechwa Karani'' (dedicating one''s life for a noble cause) and is "aptly" named as he dedicated his entire life to the benefit of society through his path-breaking work in various fields, including agriculture and cooperatives, the PMO said.

It added that the Pravara Rural Education Society was established in 1964 at Loni in Ahmednagar district with the aim of providing world class education to the rural masses and empower the girl child.

The society is currently serving with the core mission of educational, social, economical, cultural, physical and psychological development of students, it said.