Muslims who do not believe in COVID-19 vaccines, should go to Pakistan: Uttar Pradesh MLA sparks row

PM Modi to kick off India's Covid vaccination drive with virtual launch of CoWIN app on Jan 16

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Jan 13: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to launch India's Covid-19 vaccination campaign, touted as the largest vaccination programme in the world with the rollout of CoWIN app on Jan 16.

CoWIN, is the official platform established to track the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines across India.

The government has authorised two Covid-19 vaccines - indigenous Bharat Biotech's Covaxin & Serum Institute of India vaccine Covishield for emergency use.

In the first phase, nearly three crore healthcare and frontline workers, will be on priority.

After healthcare and frontline workers, priority will be given to those above 50 years of age and the under-50 population groups with co-morbidities numbering around 27 crore.

The decision to launch India's vaccination drive was taken after Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed the status of Covid-19 situation and vaccine preparedness.

"After the detailed review, it was decided that in view of the forthcoming festivals including Lohri, Makar Sankranti, Pongal, Magh Bihu, etc, the Covid-19 vaccination will start from January 16, 2021," a government statement earlier said.

"Emergency Use Authorisation or Accelerated Approval has been granted by the National Regulator for two vaccines (Covishield and Covaxin) which have established safety and immunogenicity," the government said.