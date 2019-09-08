PM Modi to kick off BJP’s Haryana poll campaign from Bhupinder Hooda’s turf today

By Simran Kashyap

New Delhi, Sep 08: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a rally in Haryana's Rohtak on Sunday ahead of the upcoming assembly elections in the state. Haryana is slated to go for assembly polls in October this year.

PM Modi will kick off the party's poll campaign in Haryana with the 'Vijay Sankalp' rally in Rohtak, the BJP said. The rally will also mark the culmination of Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar's Jan Ashirwad Yatra

The BJP's state election-in-charge and Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar alongwith his cabinet colleagues will attend Modi's maiden rally.

The Rohtak rally would be the culmination of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar's 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra', which began last month in Kalka. The BJP chose to hold the rally in Rohtak, which is considered to be the bastion of veteran Congress leader and former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda.

It is reported that special arrangements have been made to make PM Modi's Rohtak rally green and promote environmental awareness.

Khattar's 22-day covered all the 90 constituencies of the state. State BJP chief Subhash Barala said that Khattar's yatra will start from Julana in the morning for Rohtak where the CM will be joined by the PM.

During his yatra, the CM interacted with the people and addressed many gatherings. Meanwhile, elaborate security arrangements have been put in place in view of the Prime Minister's event. It is likely that the PM may announce new schemes before the model code of conduct comes into effect. Haryana will go to polls in October this year. The BJP has set a target of winning more than 75 seats in the 90-member Legislative Assembly.