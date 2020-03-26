  • search
    PM Modi to join G-20 session on COVID-19 chaired by Saudi king

    New Delhi, Mar 26: Amid growing concerns over the global pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Thursday join a virtual summit of G-20 leaders, organised to discuss the coronavirus pandemic, which will be chaired by Saudi King Salman.

    "The #G20 has an important global role to play in addressing the COVID-19 pandemic. I look forward to productive discussions tomorrow at the #G20VirtualSummit, being coordinated by the Saudi G20 Presidency," PM Modi tweeted on Wednesday.

    Saudi Arabia's King Salman will chair the virtual summit on March 26 to advance the global coordinated response to the pandemic. Leaders from the group comprising 19 industrialised countries and the European Union will discuss the global coronavirus crisis via video conference to develop an action plan.

    Putin, Modi exchange views on situation surrounding coronavirus pandemic

    Apart from the leaders of G-20, the heads of state of Jordan, Spain, Singapore and Switzerland are also scheduled to participate. The UAE will also take part in its capacity as sitting president of the Gulf Cooperation Council states.

    A video conference of senior health professionals of SAARC countries to share their experiences of combating the spread of COVID-19 is also proposed to be held on March 26.

