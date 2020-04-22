PM Modi to interact with CMs of all states via video conference on Apr 27

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Apr 22: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with chief ministers of all states via video conference on April 27. This will be the third video conference of the prime minister with the chief ministers after the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

In the last interaction on April 11, several chief ministers had recommended extension of the 21-day lockdown by two weeks, which was slated to end on April 14 earlier.

On April 14, the prime minister announced that the lockdown is being extended till May 3. Before the lockdown was announced on March 24, Modi had interacted with the chief ministers on March 20 to discuss ways and means to check the spread of coronavirus.

No compromise on safety of healthcare personnel: PM Modi

Earlier, Modi had extended the COVID-19 lockdown from 14 April to 3 May to combat the spread of the deadly pandamic. In addition to that, Telangana became the first state to extend the lockdown further to 7 May, 2020

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said 1,486 new cases of coronavirus and 49 deaths have been reported from the country in the last 24 hours. India's death toll has risen to 652.

Against the backdrop of attacks on healthcare personnel fighting coronavirus,Modi asserted that there can be no compromise on the safety of healthcare professionals fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, and said the ordinance approved by the Union cabinet shows the government's commitment in this regard.

He said the ordinance will ensure safety of our professionals.