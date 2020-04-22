  • search
Trending Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    PM Modi to interact with CMs of all states via video conference on Apr 27

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 22: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with chief ministers of all states via video conference on April 27. This will be the third video conference of the prime minister with the chief ministers after the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

    Narendra Modi
    File photo of Narendra Modi

    In the last interaction on April 11, several chief ministers had recommended extension of the 21-day lockdown by two weeks, which was slated to end on April 14 earlier.

    On April 14, the prime minister announced that the lockdown is being extended till May 3. Before the lockdown was announced on March 24, Modi had interacted with the chief ministers on March 20 to discuss ways and means to check the spread of coronavirus.

    No compromise on safety of healthcare personnel: PM Modi

    Earlier, Modi had extended the COVID-19 lockdown from 14 April to 3 May to combat the spread of the deadly pandamic. In addition to that, Telangana became the first state to extend the lockdown further to 7 May, 2020

    Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said 1,486 new cases of coronavirus and 49 deaths have been reported from the country in the last 24 hours. India's death toll has risen to 652.

    Against the backdrop of attacks on healthcare personnel fighting coronavirus,Modi asserted that there can be no compromise on the safety of healthcare professionals fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, and said the ordinance approved by the Union cabinet shows the government's commitment in this regard.

    He said the ordinance will ensure safety of our professionals.

    More NARENDRA MODI News

    Read more about:

    narendra modi coronavirus

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X