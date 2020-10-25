Mann Ki Baat: Let us continue the efforts towards national integration, says PM Modi

PM Modi to interact with beneficiaries of scheme to help street vendors

India

pti-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Oct 25: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with beneficiaries of 'PM SVANidhi scheme', which was launched in June to help poor street vendors hit by COVID-19 pandemic, from Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday via video conferencing.

The PM Street Vendor's Atmanirbhar Nidhi (PM SVANidhi) scheme was launched on June 1 to help street vendors resume their livelihood activities.

Till date, a total of more than 24 lakh applications have been received under the scheme, out of which, more than 12 lakh have been sanctioned and about 5.35 lakh loans disbursed, the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement on Sunday.

In Uttar Pradesh, more than 6 lakh applications have been filed, out of which, about 3.27 lakh have been sanctioned and 1.87 lakh loans disbursed, it said.

The PM’s interaction will be witnessed by beneficiaries of the scheme from across the state. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will also be present during the exercise, it added.