PM Modi to inaugurate world’s largest mobile factory today: All you need to know

Noida, July 9: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Monday inaugurate Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd's mobile phone factory in Noida-the largest in the world. The facility is spread over 35 acres.

Built at a cost of Rs 4,500 crore, the Samsung's Noida plant can produce 12 crore mobile phones every year, ranging from low-end smartphones to its flagship Samsung Galaxy S9, and will create 15,000 local jobs.

Here is all you need to know about the world's largest mobile factory

The new facility will see Prime Minister Narendra Modi and South Korean President Moon Jae-in landing together at a quickly-prepared helipad adjacent to the factory.

In June last year, the South Korean giant announced a Rs 4,915 crore investment to expand the Noida plant and, after a year, the new facility is ready to double production.

Samsung's Noida plant was set up in 1996 and is the first of two manufacturing units in India. The plant started with the manufacture of televisions way back in 1997, and mobile phone manufacturing unit was added in 2005.

By 2012, Samsung became the market leader in mobile phones in the country and the Noida facility rolled out the first-ever 'Galaxy S3' device.

Samsung currently manufactures over 60 million smartphones annually in India and with the new plant, it is expected to manufacture nearly 120 million mobile phones.

Samsung's new facility will not only help in mobile manufacturing but also double its production capacity of consumer electronics like refrigerators and flat-panel televisions - which will further consolidate the company's leadership in these segments, according to the reports.

As a result of the latest investment in the Noida factory, the production capacity of smartphones is expected to rise to 12 million units a month from the existing 5 million. The capacity for refrigerators would double to 3 million units per annum against 1.5 million at present.

Samsung has two manufacturing plants in India, located in Noida and in Sriperumbudur, Tamil Nadu.

At present, India attributes to 10 percent of overall production capacity of Samsung. Through this plant, Samsung aims to take it to 50 percent over the next three years.

Samsung is expected to create 15,000 jobs through the new manufacturing unit.

With inputs from agencies

