YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Bihar Election Results 2020 Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    PM Modi inaugurates multi-storeyed flats for Members of Parliament

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Nov 23: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated multi-storeyed flats, which have come in place of old bungalows, for members of Parliament on November 23 via video-conferencing.

    PM Modi inaugurates multi-storeyed flats for Members of Parliament

    A PMO statement on Saturday said that these flats are located at Dr B D Marg in the national capital. Eight old bungalows, which were more than 80 years old, have been redeveloped to construct these 76 flats.

    The construction of these flats has been completed with savings of about 14 per cent from the sanctioned cost and without time overrun despite the impact of COVID-19, it added.

    'Aim to restore 26 million hectares of degraded land by 2030': PM Modi at G20

    Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will also be present during the inauguration.

    The statement said several green building initiatives have been incorporated in the construction, including bricks made from fly ash and construction and demolition waste, double glazed windows for thermal insulation and energy efficiency, energy efficient LED light fittings, occupancy based sensors for light control, air conditioners with VRV system for low power consumption, low flow fixtures for conservation of water, rainwater harvesting system and rooftop solar plant.

    More NARENDRA MODI News

    Read more about:

    narendra modi 2001 parliament attack parliament

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X