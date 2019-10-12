PM Modi to inaugurate Kartarpur corridor on Nov 8: Harsimrat Kaur Badal

By Shreya

New Delhi, Oct 12: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the much-awaited Kartarpur corridor on November 8, Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal tweeted on Saturday.

Taking to Twitter, Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Saturday announced, "With the blessings of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, Sikh Panth's ardaas for 'khule darshan deedar' of Sri Kartarpur Sahib to finally become reality! On Nov 8th, history will be created with PM @narendramodi ji inauguratin the #kartarpurcorridor (ICP)," , Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal announced on twitter.

Pakistan last month announced that the Kartarpur corridor will be opened for Indian pilgrims on November 9.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh will lead the first Jatha - or all-party group - to the shrine on November 9, an official had said earlier this month.

The group will also visit Sultanpur Lodhi for the main celebration of the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak, the first Sikh Guru, on November12.

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh will also part of the group, Amarinder Singh had said, adding PM Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind had also accepted the invitation "to be a part of the historic celebrations".

The proposed corridor will connect Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur with Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Gurdaspur district of Punjab and facilitate visa-free movement of Indian pilgrims, who will have to just obtain a permit to visit Kartarpur Sahib, which was established in 1522 by Guru Nanak Dev.

Pakistan is building the corridor from the Indian border to the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur, while the other part from Dera Baba Nanak in Punjab's Gurdaspur district up to the border will be constructed by India.