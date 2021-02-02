YouTube
    PM Modi to inaugurate Chauri Chaura Centenary Celebrations on Feb 4

    New Delhi, Feb 01: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Chauri Chaura Centenary Celebrations at Chauri Chaura, Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, on 4th February 2021 at 11 AM via video conferencing.

    The day marks 100 years of the 'Chauri Chaura' incident, a landmark event in the country's fight for independence. Prime Minister will also release a postal stamp dedicated to the Chauri Chaura centenary during the event. Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh will also be present on the occasion.

    Budget 2021 shows India's confidence and will instil self-confidence in the world: PM Modi

    The centenary celebrations and various events planned by the State government will begin in all 75 districts of the State from 4th February 2021 and will continue till 4th February 2022.

    Story first published: Tuesday, February 2, 2021, 11:47 [IST]
    X