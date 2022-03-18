PM Modi to inaugurate centenary-year celebrations of Malayalam Daily, Mathrubhumi today

PM Modi to address foundation course function at LBSNAA

New Delhi, Mar 18: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the year-long celebrations of the centenary year of the Malayalam Daily, Mathrubhumi at 11 AM today through video conferencing.

Mathrubhumi started functioning on 18th March in 1923. It has been at the forefront of pushing across social reforms and developmental agenda, while constantly highlighting issues of national interest.

Mathrubhumi has 15 editions and 11 periodicals. Also, the Mathrubhumi Books division publishes titles on a wide range of issues of contemporary interest.

Story first published: Friday, March 18, 2022, 8:59 [IST]