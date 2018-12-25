  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    PM Modi to inaugurate Bogibeel bridge in Assam today

    By
    |

    Dibrugarh, Dec 25: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate India's longest rail-cum-road bridge, the Bogibeel bridge, in Assam today. It is Asia's second longest rail-cum-road bridge.

    The 4.94-km Bogibeel Bridge is the country's longest rail-road bridge, connecting the south bank of the Brahmaputra river in Dibrugarh district of Assam with Silapathar in Dhemaji district, bordering Arunachal Pradesh.

    PM Modi to inaugurate Bogibeel bridge in Assam today
    A view of India's longest rail-road bridge 'Bogibeel Bridge' in Dibrugarh

    Bridge was completed in 16 years. The Bogibeel bridge is constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 5,900 crore.

    Also Read | Bogibeel, India's longest railroad bridge ready after 21 years: All you need to know

    The foundation stone of the bridge was laid by former prime minister H D Deve Gowda in January 1997 but the work started only in April 2002, after Atal Bihari Vajpayee kick started the project. The Modi government had asked for expediting work on the bridge which had already missed several deadlines.

    The inauguration ceremony of the bridge coincides with the 94th birth anniversary of Vajpayee, who died in August this year.

    The bridge is 32 metres above the Brahmaputra and is a major boost to the defence logistics along the border in Arunachal Pradesh. The bridge will also cut down the travel time between Tinsukia in Assam to Naharlagun town of Arunachal Pradesh by more than 10 hours.

    Read more about:

    assam narendra modi bridge

    Story first published: Tuesday, December 25, 2018, 11:14 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 25, 2018
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue