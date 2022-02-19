PM Modi to inaugurate Bio-CNG plant in Indore today: All you need to know

Watch: PM Modi hosts prominent Sikhs across the country at his residence

Indore, Feb 19: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate "Gobar-Dhan (Bio-CNG) Plant" in Indore on 19th February at 1 pm through video conferencing.

Prime Minister recently launched the Swachh Bharat Mission Urban 2.0, with the overall vision of creating "Garbage Free Cities".

The Mission is being implemented under the overarching principles of "waste to wealth", and "circular economy" for maximising resource recovery - both of which are exemplified in the Indore Bio-CNG plant.

The plant has a capacity to treat 550 tonnes per day of segregated wet organic waste. It is expected to produce around 17,000 kg per day of CNG, and 100 tonnes per day of organic compost. The plant is based on zero landfill models, whereby no rejects would be generated.

Additionally, the project is expected to yield multiple environmental benefits, viz. reduction in greenhouse gas emissions, providing green energy along with organic compost as fertiliser.

Indore Clean Energy Pvt Ltd, a Special Purpose Vehicle created to implement the project, was set up by Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) and Indo Enviro Integrated Solutions Ltd.

(IEISL) under a Public Private Partnership model, with 100% capital investment of ₹150 crores by IEISL.

Indore Municipal Corporation will purchase a minimum 50% of CNG produced by the plant and in a first-of-its kind initiative, run 400 city buses on the CNG.

The balance quantity of CNG will be sold in the open market. The organic compost will help replace chemical fertilisers for agricultural and horticultural purposes.

Story first published: Saturday, February 19, 2022, 9:04 [IST]