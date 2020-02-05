PM Modi to inaugrates 'biggest ever' DefExpo in Lucknow, focus on 'Make in India'

India

oi-Deepika S

Lucknow, Feb 05: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated DefExpo 2020, with the aim to showcase India's potential as a global defence manufacturing hub.

The main theme of the Expo is 'India: The Emerging Defence Manufacturing Hub' and the focus will be on 'Digital Transformation of Defence'.

The 11th edition of DefExpo promises to bring new technologies and solutions on a single platform for defence manufacturing firms from India and abroad.

Delegates from 70 countries and 172 foreign military manufacturers will attend the five-day mega exhibition. As many as 856 Indian defence firms will also showcase their products.

Reflecting on the government's focus on 'Make in India', the DefExpo 2020 would offer an opportunity for the Indian defence industry to showcase its capabilities and promote its export potential.

Ministers from over 40 countries will take part in this edition of DefExpo, making it an important opportunity for countries to further strengthen defence ties with India, the defence minister said.

The fifth India-Russia Military Industry Conference will also be held on the sidelines of DefExpo with over 100 Russian and over 200 Indian industry leaders expected .