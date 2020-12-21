Central Vista: PM residence to have 10 buildings; sources say no question of dropping proposed PMO

PM Modi to hold virtual summit with Vietnamese counterpart; Likely to talk on healthcare, defence

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Dec 21: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to hold a virtual meeting with his Vietnam counterpart Nguyen Xuan Phuc on Monday to discuss the strategic partnership between the two countries. According to reports, both leaders are expected to have discussions on defence, energy, healthcare and development partnership.

Ahead of the meeting, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) released an official statement saying, "During the Summit, the two leaders will exchange views on wide-ranging bilateral, regional and global issues and provide guidance for the future development of India-Vietnam Comprehensive Strategic Partnership."

22-year-old Punjab farmer commits suicide after return from Delhi protest

It is reportedly said that PM Modi and Phuc are likely to exchange views on wide-ranging bilateral, regional and global issues, and issue a Joint Vission for the future development of the Indian-Vietnam Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

India's development and capacity building assistance to Vietnam through initiatives such as Quick Impact Projects (QIPs), ITEC and e-ITEC initiatives, PhD fellowships, as well as projects in water resource management in Vietnam's Mekong Delta region, SDGs, digital connectivity, and heritage conservation are also likely to be discussed.

PM Modi makes surprise visit, pays tribute to Guru Teg Bahduri

Since the meeting is coming on the heels of COVID-19 pandemic, PM Modi and Phuc are also expected to exchange views on their respective strategies to deal with the pandemic as well as the post-pandemic economic revival.

Earlier in February, Vietnam vice president Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh visited India on an official visit while PM Modi and PM Phuc had a telephone exchange in April to discuss the COVID-19 pandemic.

India and Vietnam share a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and India is one of the very few countries with whom Vietnam has such characterisation for bilateral relations.