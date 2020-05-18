PM Modi to hold review meet with MHA, NDMA at 4 pm over cyclone Amphan

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, May 18: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a review meet with the home ministry and National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) at 4 pm on Monday over cyclone Amphan.

Cyclonic storm Amphan, that has been brewing in the Bay of Bengal has intensified further into an extremely severe cyclonic storm and is likely to become Super Cyclone, India's Met Department (IMD) has warned.

The cyclonic storm Amphan is likely to hit the coastal districts of West Bengal, Odisha and many parts of Bangladesh.

Cyclone Amphan turns 'extremely severe’; Odisha, Bengal on alert: IMD

"Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm 'AMPHAN': 18th May 2020 (1000 to 1027 IST). Likely to intensify further as Super Cyclone," IMD tweeted.

Personnel of the NDRF were deployed on Sunday in West Bengal and Odisha, which said it was ready to undertake massive evacuation of 11 lakh people likely to be severely hit by the cyclone 'Amphan', PTI reported quoting officials from Bhubaneshwar, Kolkata and New Delhi.

Meanwhile, IMD has issued rainfall warning for the next 4 days in the light of very severe cyclonic storm AMPHAN.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into south Bay of Bengal during next 24 hrs, to central Bay of Bengal during 17-18 May & into North Bay of Bengal during 18-20 May 2020.