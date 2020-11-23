PM Modi to hold COVID-19 review meeting with Chief Ministers tomorrow

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Nov 23: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Tuesday hold a virtual meeting with chief ministers of eight states to review coronavirus situation in the states. According to reports, the prime minister is expected to review the current situation while also analyse the distribution capacity of states when a vaccine comes up.

India has been reporting around 30,000 to 47,000- daily new cases for the past some days. According to the health ministry, the country's coronavirus count crossed the 91-lakh mark on Monday after 44,059 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

Coronavirus outbreak: India records 44,059 new COVID-19 cases, 511 death in the last 24 hours

On Friday, PM Modi had a meeting with top officials including those from the centre's think-tank NITI Aayog on India's strategy for developing a COVID-19 vaccine and making it accessible to the masses.

"Held a meeting to review India's vaccination strategy and the way forward. Important issues related to the progress of vaccine development, regulatory approvals and procurement were discussed," PM Modi tweeted.