  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    PM Modi to hold bilaterals with Trump, Macron on G20 sidelines

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Jun 25: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold about 10 bilateral meetings, including with US President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron, on the sidelines of the G20 meeting in Japan this week, sources said Tuesday.

    PM Modi to hold bilaterals with Trump, Macron on G20 sidelines

    Modi, who will attend the 14th G20 summit in Osaka from June 28-29, will also participate in the Russia-India-China (RIC) and the Japan-America-India (JAI) trilaterals, as well as in the meeting of BRICS leaders. The prime minister will have about 10 bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the summit, including with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Trump and Macron, the sources said.

    [ Mike Pompeo in India today ahead of Modi-Trump meeting on G20 sidelines ]

    Modi's likely meeting with US President Trump, the first since his re-election last month, is set to attract a lot of attention amid strengthening of strategic ties between the two countries. Former Union minister Suresh Prabhu would be India's Sherpa at the meeting of the world's top economies. The issues under discussion at the summit will include free trade and economic growth, global economy, including taxation, finance, digital economy and artificial intelligence, inclusive and sustainable world, energy and environment, society 5.0, quality infrastructure, global health, aging, climate change, and marine plastic waste, Prabhu had said last week.

    Talking about India's agenda at the meeting, Prabhu said India will be discussing important issues such as energy security, financial stability, reforming multilateralism and WTO reform. He had said issues such as return of fugitive economic offenders, terrorism, portable social security schemes, disaster-resilient infrastructure, as well as food security will also be raised by India.

    There are going to be four sessions at the summit -- global economy: trade and investment; innovation in digital economy and artificial intelligence; addressing inequalities and realising and inclusive sustainable world; and climate change, energy and environment. The G20 comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, the European Union, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Turkey, the UK and the US.

    PTI

    More NARENDRA MODI News

    Read more about:

    narendra modi donald trump

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue