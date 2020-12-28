PM Modi to flag off India’s first driverless train today

YouTube
    New Delhi, Dec 28: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today will flag off the country's first ever fully-automated driverless train service which will be on the Magenta Line of Delhi Metro on December 28, the DMRC said on.

    The 37-km Magenta Line connects Janakpuri West and Botanical Garden metro stations.

    "Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be flagging off the country's first ever fully-automated driverless train service on the 37 km-Magenta Line (Janakpuri West to Botanical Garden) and will also be launching the fully operational National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) for travel on the 23-km Airport Express Line (New Delhi to Dwarka Sector 21) on December 28, 2020," the DMRC said in a statement.

    Inner Line Permit is the biggest gift to people of Manipur by PM Modi: Amit Shah

    Dubbed as 'One Nation One Card', the NCMC is an inter-operable transport card that allows holders to pay multiple kinds of transport charges, including using metro and bus services across the country, toll, parking and even for retail shopping and withdrawing money.

    Story first published: Monday, December 28, 2020, 9:02 [IST]
