    New Delhi, Jan 17: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off eight trains connecting different regions of the country with Kevadiya, home to the Statue of Unity dedicated to Vallabhbhai Patel, in Gujarat on Sunday via video-conferencing.

    PM Modi to flag off 8 connecting Statue of Unity in Kevadiya with various parts of nation
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi

    Modi said on Saturday that the Kevadiya railway station is India's first with green building certification.

    "Now, more reason to visit the 'Statue of Unity!' This iconic Statue, a tribute to the great Sardar Patel is connected via railways to different regions of India. 8 trains will be flagged off tomorrow, 17th January at 11 AM. Do watch the programme live," he tweeted.

    During the programme, several other projects relating to the railways will also be inaugurated and these include new station buildings of Kevadiya, Dabhoi and Chandod.

    One of the new trains is the Jan Shatabdi Express between Ahmedabad and Kevadia which will have Vistadome coaches, he said and posted some pictures.

    Story first published: Sunday, January 17, 2021, 9:01 [IST]
