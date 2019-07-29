PM Modi to feature on Bear Grylls' Man Vs Wild on Aug 12

India

oi-Deepika S

By Shreya

New Delhi, July 29: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will appear in an episode of Discovery channels popular show Man vs Wild on August 12.

Bear Grylls made an announcement that he would be venturing into the wild with one of the "world's most powerful leaders."

A brief teaser video accompanying Grylls' tweet shows Modi welcoming the British adventurer-TV host to the country.

People across 180 countries will get to see the unknown side of PM @narendramodi as he ventures into Indian wilderness to create awareness about animal conservation & environmental change. Catch Man Vs Wild with PM Modi @DiscoveryIN on August 12 @ 9 pm. #PMModionDiscovery pic.twitter.com/MW2E6aMleE — Bear Grylls (@BearGrylls) July 29, 2019

"For years, I have lived among nature, in the mountains and the forests. These years have a lasting impact on my life. So when I was asked about a special programme focussing on life beyond politics and that too in the midst of nature I was both intrigued and inclined to take part in it," the PM said in a statement.

"For me, this show presents a great opportunity to showcase to the world India's rich environmental heritage and stress on the importance of environment conservation and living in harmony with nature. It was a great experience spending time in the jungle once again, this time with Bear, who is blessed with indefatigable energy and quest to experience nature at its purest," he added.

Bear said it was a privilege to take the PM "on an adventure into the Indian wilderness." "I feel truly honoured to get to spend time with this remarkable world leader. The wild reminds us that we need each other and that together we are stronger. I am so excited to spend time with the PM and to get to know the man who leads this great nation," Bear said.

Grylls had previously done a similar episode with former US President Barack Obama for his show Running Wild in 2015.