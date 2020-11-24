PM Modi to discuss COVID situation with CMs of 8 States today: What to expect?

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Nov 24: With the number of states witnessing a fresh spike in coronavirus cases, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to meet with Chief Ministers and other representatives of 8 states and union territories via video conferencing today to review the COVID-19 situation and discuss the vaccine distribution strategy.

According to reports, the leaders who would attend the meeting include Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and others. From the time the lockdown was announced, PM Modi has held several virtual meetings with states over the coronavirus situation.

PM Modi is also expected to discuss with the states the cause for a surge in daily COVID numbers and the countermeasures planned to stem virus growth.

COVID-19 vaccine: Oxford, Pfizer or Moderna, which is better

He will start the review meeting at 10:30 AM. In the first half, he will interact with the chief ministers of the eight worst-affected states and Union Territories and in the second half, he will hold a discussion with the chief ministers and L-G's of all the states and UTs on vaccine delivery.

However, the main focus of the review meeting is likely to be the development of a mechanism for efficient delivery of vaccine and identification of priority beneficiaries.

The meeting of the PM with the chief ministers comes at a time when India's coronavirus tally crossed the 91 lakh-mark with 44,059 (on Monday) fresh COVID-19 infections reported in a day.