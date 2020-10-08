The answer to all your questions is India: PM Modi tells investors at Annual Invest India Conference

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Oct 8: Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered the keynote address at the Invest India Conference in Canada via video conferencing on Thursday evening.

Addressing the Annual Invest India Conference, Modi said,'''The answer to all your questions is India. There is opportunity for everyone'.

The forum aims to give the Canadian business community a first-hand perspective of the opportunities to invest in India and showcase India as an investment destination, an official statement said.

The conference is expected to witness participation of representatives from banks and insurance companies, investment funds, companies in sectors like aviation, electronics and manufacturing, consultant firms and universities among others, it said.

Here are the Highlights:

Newest First Oldest First India has risen from 142 to 63 in the World Bank's Ease of Doing Business ratings in the last 5 years. The results of these improvements are there for everyone to see: PM Today, our manufacturing is running on full steam. Before the pandemic, India hardly manufactured PPE kits, but today, we not only manufacture millions of kits, we also export them: PM India is playing the role of the pharmacy to the world. We've provided medicines to around 150 countries so far during this pandemic. During March-June of this year, our agriculture export rose by 23%. This happened while the entire country was going through a stringent lockdown. Canada is home to some of the largest & most experienced infrastructure investors. Canadian Pension Funds were the 1st ones to start investing in India. Many of them have already discovered great opportunities in a range of areas like highways, airports, logistics: PM India-Canada bilateral ties are driven by our shared democratic values and many common interests. The trade and investment linkages between us are integral to our multi-faceted relationship: PM If you are looking to partner in the field of education, the place to be is India. If you are looking to invest in manufacturing or services, the place to be is India. If you are looking to collaborate in the field of agriculture, the place to be is India: PM The reforms in the field of agriculture are far-reaching. They will not only give more choice to farmers but will boost exports: PM The reforms in the labour laws greatly reduce the number of Labour codes They are both employee and employer friendly and will further increase ease of doing business: PM The reforms in the field of education will further harness the talent of our youth. These reforms have also set the stage for more foreign universities to be able to come to India: PM India has ensured reforms in the field of labour and agriculture. They ensure greater participation of the private sector while strengthening the government’s safety nets. These reforms will lead to a win-win situation for entrepreneurs as well as hard-working people: PM India has undertaken a trinity of reforms in the field of education, labour and agriculture. Together, they impact almost every Indian: PM India has adopted a unique approach posed by the Covid-19 pandemic. We have given relief & stimulus package for the poor and the small businesses. We have also used this opportunity to undertake structural reforms. These reforms ensure more productivity and prosperity: PM Today, India is undergoing a rapid change in mindsets as well as markets. Today, India has embarked on a journey of deregulation and decriminalisation of various offences under the companies act: PM We are proactively monetizing assets across sectors- Airports, Railways, Highways, Power Transmission lines, etc. Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT) & Infrastructure Investment Trusts (InvITs) have been fully enabled to for monetization of assets: PM The India story is strong today and stronger tomorrow. Today, Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) regime is very well liberalized. We have created a friendly tax regime for Sovereign Wealth & Pension Funds. We've undertaken significant reforms for developing a robust Bond market: PM The undisputed answer of all questions any prospective investor has while taking investment is India. India’s vibrant democracy and conducive ease of doing business environment make it an attractive investment destination: PM The undisputed answer of all questions any prospective investor has while taking investment is India. 