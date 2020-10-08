PM Modi to deliver keynote address at Invest India Conference

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Oct 8: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver the keynote address at the Invest India Conference in Canada via video conferencing on Thursday evening.

The forum aims to give the Canadian business community a first-hand perspective of the opportunities to invest in India and showcase India as an investment destination, an official statement said.

The conference is expected to witness participation of representatives from banks and insurance companies, investment funds, companies in sectors like aviation, electronics and manufacturing, consultant firms and universities among others, it said.