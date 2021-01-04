PM Modi to deliver inaugural address at the National Metrology Conclave today

YouTube
    New Delhi, Jan 04: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver the inaugural address at the National Metrology Conclave today.

    The theme of the conclave is Metrology for the Inclusive Growth of the Nation. It is being organised by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research-National Physical Laboratory, New Delhi.

    "At 11 AM, 4th January, the National Metrology Conclave would be inaugurated. The National Atomic Timescale and Bhartiya Nirdeshak Dravya would be dedicated to the nation. Foundation stone for the National Environmental Standards Lab would also be laid," PM Modi said in a tweet.

    The National Atomic Timescale generates Indian Standard Time with an accuracy of 2.8 nanoseconds. Bhartiya Nirdeshak Dravya is supporting testing and calibration of laboratories for quality assurance.

    The National Environmental Standards Laboratory will aid self-reliance in the certification of ambient air and industrial emission monitoring equipment, a PTI report said.

    A release by the Prime Minister's Office said that Union Minister for Science and Technology, Dr. Harsh Vardhan will also be present.

    Monday, January 4, 2021, 8:12 [IST]
