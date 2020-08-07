PM Modi to deliver inaugural address at conclave on higher education

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 07: Prime Minister, Narendra Modi will today deliver the inaugural address at the Conclave on Transformational Reforms in Higher Education under the National Education Policy through video conference. The PM's address would take place at 11 am.

The event is organised by the Ministry of Human Resource Development and University Grants Commission. A release from the Prime Minister's office said that the conclave will have sessions dedicated to significant aspects of education covered under the National Education Policy, 2020 like holistic, multidisciplinary and futuristic education, quality research, and equitable use of technology for better reach in Education.

The conclave will be attended by HRD Minister, Ramesh Pokhriyal and MoS HRD Sanjay Dhotre. Several dignitaries including the chairman and members of the Draft NEP, eminent academicians and scientists will also speak on the different aspects of the NEP 2020.

The NEP which was last week approved by the Union Cabinet was announced by Pokhriyal in a press conference. Through the NEP, the government aims at increasing the Gross Enrolment Ratio in higher education to 50 per cent by 2035 and 3.5 crore seats are to be added for this purpose.

The MHRD had said, the policy envisages broad-based, multi-disciplinary, holistic Under Graduate education with flexible curricula, creative combinations of subjects, integration of vocational education and multiple entry and exit points with appropriate certification.

UG education can be of 3 or 4 years with multiple exit options and appropriate certification within this period