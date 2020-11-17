YouTube
    PM Modi to deliver address at Annual Bloomberg New Economy Forum today

    New Delhi, Nov 17: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver an address at the 3rd Annual Bloomberg New Economy Forum on 17th November 2020 at around 6:30 PM.

    The Bloomberg New Economy Forum was established in 2018 by Michael Bloomberg. It seeks to build a community of leaders to engage in real conversations leading to actionable solutions about the critical challenges facing a world economy in the throes of a historic transition.

    The inaugural Forum was held in Singapore, and the second annual Forum was hosted in Beijing. These covered a range of topics, including global economic management, trade and investment, technology, urbanisation, capital markets, climate change, and inclusion.

    This year, as the world economy is grappling with the Covid-19 pandemic, the forum will witness discussions centred on refuelling the economy and charting a course for the future.

