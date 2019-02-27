PM Modi to confer awards to National Youth Parliament Festival 2019 winners

India

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

New Delhi, Feb 27: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 'National Youth Parliament Festival 2019' at Vigyan Bhavan on Wednesday.

Minister of State (I/C) for Youth Affairs and Sports Col Rajyavardhan Rathore (Retd) had launched the National Youth Parliament Festival 2019 here, thereby beginning the celebration of the National Youth Day 2019.

PM Narendra Modi, in his Mann Ki Baat address on 31st December 2017, had shared his idea of organizing Youth Parliaments for young people in every district of the country.

Also Read | How PM Modi and the top brass monitored the air strike on JeM camps

It is to provide a chance to the youth to brainstorm about new India and to find ways and chalk out plans to realize our resolves before 2022. He reiterated his idea to capture the voice of the youth in his address to the youth during the 22nd National Youth Festival on 12th January 2018.

Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports proposes to take the Youth Festival to each district of the country and celebrate it as the "National Youth Parliament Festival". Organising District Youth Parliaments and taking the festival to the doorsteps of the youth would provide an opportunity to large number of youth of this country to participate.