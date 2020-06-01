  • search
    PM Modi to chair Union Cabinet meeting today

    By
    |

    New Delhi, June 01: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a Cabinet meeting today as the country enters the first day of the three phased unlocking plan.

    Incidentally this is the first Cabinet meeting after the government entered into the second year in office.

    Sources tell OneIndia that the meeting would discuss important issues, which would include the economy as well as the battle against COVID-19.

    Cabinet decision was focused on welfare of migrants says PM

    Meanwhile, 8,392 cases and 230 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours, taking the nation-wide tally to 190,535.

    In his Mann ki Baat address, PM Modi urged the people to stay safe and healthy. He insisted on maintaining social distancing and also said that people should exercise to stay healthy.

    Story first published: Monday, June 1, 2020, 10:37 [IST]
