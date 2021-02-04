PM Modi to chair Niti Aayog's Governing Council meeting on February 20

RAISE 2020: PM Modi to inaugurate global summit on artificial intelligence on October 5

New Delhi, Feb 4: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair Niti Aayog''s Governing Council meeting on February 20 where issues related to health, economy and labour reforms will be discussed, official sources said on Thursday.

The council, the apex body of Niti Aayog, includes all chief ministers, lieutenant governors of Union Territories, several union ministers and senior government officials.

Prime Minister Modi is the Chairman of Niti Aayog.

The council will deliberate on issues related to health, including COVID-19 vaccination programme, labour reforms and state of the economy, the sources said.

The Governing Council will also review action taken on the agenda items of the previous meetings and deliberate upon the future developmental priorities.

The Governing Council meets regularly, and its first meeting took place on February 8, 2015.

Due to COVID-19 pandemic, the Governing Council did not meet last year.