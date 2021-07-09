YouTube
    PM Modi to chair meeting at 11.30 am to review availability of oxygen across country

    New Delhi, July 09: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a high-level meeting on Friday to review the augmentation and availability of medical oxygen across the country, government sources said.

    With many places complaining of oxygen shortage in hospitals during the peak of the second COVID-19 wave in April-May, the Union government has been taking measures in coordination with states to boost its production and supply.

    Modi has been holding a number of meetings in this regard amid apprehensions of a third wave of the pandemic.

    Story first published: Friday, July 9, 2021, 10:49 [IST]
