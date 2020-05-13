PM Modi to chair high-level meet at 4.30 pm to discuss lockdown 4.0

New Delhi, May 13: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a high-level meet to discuss lockdown 4.0. The PM will meet top ministers, including Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at 4.30 pm today.

PM Modi on Tuesday announced massive new financial incentives on top of the previously announced packages for a combined stimulus of Rs 20 lakh crore.

Modi outlined a Rs 20-lakh-crore which is 9.7 per cent of GDP support package, of which new allocations could only be 50-60 per cent of the offer.

PM Modi in his address stressed on self-reliance and also the Make in India campaign. He also said that Indians must go for products that are Indian rather than those produced abroad.

He also said that self-reliance will prepare the country for the tough competition ahead. It is important that the nation wins this and stays ahead of the competition, the PM also said.