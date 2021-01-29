YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Republic Day 2021
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    PM Modi to chair all-party meeting tomorrow, to put forth govt's legislative agenda for Budget Session

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 29: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair an all-party meeting on Saturday to put forth the government''s legislative agenda for the Budget Session of Parliament.

    PM Modi to chair all-party meeting today, to put forth govts legislative agenda for Budget Session

    This time the customary all-party meeting is being held after the beginning of the session. The Budget Session began on Friday with President Ram Nath Kovind addressing the joint sitting of the two Houses of Parliament.

    Usually such all-party meetings are held ahead of parliamentary sessions to ensure smooth functioning of both the Houses.

    Budget 2021: In 90 points, read here, President’s Kovind’s full address to Parliament

    During the virtual meeting, opposition parties are likely to demand a debate on the farmers'' agitation underway at various border points of Delhi.

    The opposition parties had raised a similar demand at an all-party meeting convened by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday, but the government suggested that the issue of farmers'' agitation can be raised during the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President''s address for which 10 hours have been allocated in Lok Sabha on February 2,3 and 4.

    Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha are meeting in shifts of five hours each to ensure distancing norms. While Rajya Sabha will meet in the morning, Lok Sabha will meet in the second half of the day.

    More NARENDRA MODI News

    Read more about:

    narendra modi budget Budget 2021

    Story first published: Friday, January 29, 2021, 21:29 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 29, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X