PM Modi to chair all-party meeting today, all eyes on COVID-19 vaccine strategy

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Dec 04: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair an all-party meeting on Friday, which will be the second such meeting since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. The pandemic situation, vaccine network are likely to be discussed in the meeting.

Floor leaders of all parties from both Houses of Parliament have been called for the meeting, which would be held virtually. The meeting comes on the close heels after the prime minister held a virtual meeting with chief ministers of states that have seen a surge in Covid-19 cases in recent weeks.

Apart from PM Modi, defence minister Rajnath Singh, home minister Amit Shah, health minister Harsh Vardhan are likely to be present at the meeting. Parliamentary affairs minister Pralhad Joshi and minister of state Arjun Ram Meghwal will also attend the meeting.