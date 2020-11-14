YouTube
    PM Modi to celebrate Diwali with jawans at Longewala border, reaches Jaisalmer

    New Delhi, Nov 14: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday arrived in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer as he is all set to celebrate Diwali with jawans. The Prime Minister will be accompanied with Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Bipin Rawat at the Jaisalmer border.

    BSF Director General Rakesh Asthana and Army Chief MM Narvane will also be present with the prime minister during the celebrations. The celebrations will take place at Longewala, originally a BSF Post and a strategic point en route to capturing vast tracts of land and also a pivotal theatre of war in engaging India on the western front during the 1971 War.

    Earlier this day, the prime minister greeted the nation on the occasion of Diwali and wished everyone to be prosperous and healthy.

    On Friday, PM Modi asks the citizens to light a 'diya' as a tribute to soldiers who are protecting the nation. He said words can't do justice to the sense of gratitude all have for the soldiers for their exemplary courage and sacrifice.

    Story first published: Saturday, November 14, 2020, 10:19 [IST]
