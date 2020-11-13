PM Modi to celebrate Diwali festival with jawans at Western border

New Delhi, Nov 13: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to celebrate the festival of Diwali with security forces of our country, maintaining the tradition he started ever since he took over the position in 2014.

This year, the Prime Minister is expected to visit the Western front for on Saturday (November 14) for the celebrations.

Every year, PM Modi visits soldiers in Kashmir and Northern front to celebrate the festival but this year, given how the situation is along the borders, he plans to boost the morale of forces along the Western border.

In 2019, PM Modi had called soldiers members of his family and lauded them for guarding our borders even during festivals.

"It is a tradition that people celebrate Diwali with their families. I also decided to celebrate it with my family. I have come here to celebrate it with you. You are my family," PM Modi told army personnel in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district near the Line of Control.

He had said that while ordinary citizens think of their own families first, soldiers think about Mother India and 130 crore Indians, while their own family is last priority.

"The country and your duty come first in your priority. All other things stand after that. But at the time of the festival, family members want you to celebrate Diwali with them but you keep guarding our borders," PM Modi had said.

In 2018, the Prime Minister celebrated Diwali with jawans of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police in Uttarakhand's Harsil village near the India-China border.