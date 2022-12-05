PM Modi to cast his vote at 9 am in Ahmedabad today

India

oi-Prakash KL

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked all voters in Gujarat, especially women and young voters, to participate in the phase 2 of assembly elections and vote in large numbers.

New Delhi, Dec 05: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday appealed to the people of Gujarat to vote in large numbers in the second phase of the state's assembly polls. He will be casting his vote from Ahmedabad.

Taking to Twitter, he said, "Urging all those who are voting in Phase 2 of the Gujarat elections, particularly the young voters and women voters to vote in large numbers. I will be casting my vote in Ahmedabad at around 9 AM."

He will cast his vote at a polling station set up at a high school in Ranip locality in Ahmedabad city. PM Modi is a registered voter from Ranip area and had cast his vote in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and previous polls. The polling station falls under the Sabarmati Assembly constituency in Ahmedabad city.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his mother Heeraben Modi at her residence, in Gandhinagar, seeking her blessings, day before casting his vote in the 2nd phase of Gujarat assembly elections.

He spent around 45 minutes with her before leaving for the state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters "Kamalam'' in Gandhinagar where he was received by Amit Shah, state BJP president CR Paatil, and other senior leaders.

The Gujarat Assembly has a total of 182 seats. In the second phase, voting will be held in the remaining 93 seats, for which 833 candidates are in the fray from 61 political parties, including the BJP, Congress and the new poll entrant Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The nominees also include 285 independents, as per the state election body.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 51 of these seats, Congress 39, while three seats went to independent candidates. In central Gujarat, the BJP had bagged 37 seats, outnumbering the Congress which got 22. But in north Gujarat, the Congress had won 17 seats while the saffron party got 14.