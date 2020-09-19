PM Modi to attend two debates in upcoming UNGA session

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Sep 19: India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations TS Tirumurti has said that the highlight of the "historic" UN General Assembly session this year will be the participation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in two debates in the high-level segments beginning from September 21.

In an interview, Tirumati said, "This time, the UN General Assembly will be historic and in more than one way. As far as India is concerned, the highlight will be the participation of PM Modi in two debates in the high-level segments starting on Monday."

'No dilution of MSP regime, opposition misleading farmers: PM Modi allays concerns on farm bills

He said the first event is a general debate where PM Modi will represent India at the UN and deliver the national statement while the other is the high-level plenary meeting to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the UN. "His address will certainly be the highlight of our participation in UNGA," Tirumurti remarked.

The diplomat informed that a biodiversity summit will be organised virtually on September 30 with the theme -- 'Urgent action on biodiversity for sustainable development'. "This will be the first summit on biodiversity in the UN. Our Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar will be participating in this summit," he said.

COVID-19 vaccine: Govt in talks with Russia for possible advancement of Sputnik V in India

Tirumurti stressed that India is one of 10 mega biodiverse countries in the world and the country has taken a leading role in the field of biodiversity.

"India recently held the Conference of Parties of the Convention on the Conservation of Migratory Species of Wild Animals in February this year. We had also organised the Conference of Parties to the UN Convention to Combat Desertification in September last year in Delhi, which saw the adoption of the ambitious Delhi Declaration," he said.

IPL 2020 begins today, bio bubbles secure players | Oneindia News

He also informed that an important event to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the World Conference on Women will be held on October 1 and the adoption of the Beijing Platform for action, which is "widely acknowledged as the most comprehensive plan for advancing rights of women and girls".

India-China tensions: Corps Commander-level talks to be held in next 2-3 days

The event will be attended by Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani, underlining India's strong commitment to women empowerment and gender sensitivity.