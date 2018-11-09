PM Modi to attend Maldives President-Elect's swearing-in ceremony

Maldives President-Elect Ibrahim Mohamed Solih

Solih, the opposition Maldivian Democratic Party's candidate who emerged victorious over incumbent president Abdulla Yameen in the election held on September 23, had extended the invitation during a phone call by Modi.

East Asia Summit

PM Modi will also visit Singapore to take part in the 13th East Asia Summit and other meetings on November 14 and 15, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said at a media briefing.

Exemption from US sanctions on Iran

On the issue of exemption from US sanctions on Iran, Raveesh Kumar said, " We are looking at the details of the exemption(from US sanctions on Iran) given to India, we appreciate that USA has shown understanding towards our position.

Meeeting on Afghanistan

The MEA said if any process is consistent with our policy on Afghanistan then we will be part of it. "We have made it clear already that our participation is at a non-official level. Don't know how people concluding there will be talks with the Taliban, its a meeting on Afghanistan in Moscow," stated MEA spokesperson.