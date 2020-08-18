PM Modi to announce results of Swachh Survekshan 2020 on Thursday

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 18: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will announce the results of Swachh Survekshan 2020, at 11 AM on Thursday. This is the fifth edition of the annual cleanliness survey of the country.

A total of 129 awards will be handed over to the top performing cities and states in the programme, titled "Swachh Mahotsav".

The Prime Minister will also be interacting with select beneficiaries, swachhagrahis and SafaiKarmis under the Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban (SBM-U), from different parts of the country through video conference.

Jagan Reddy govt illegally tapping phones: Chandrababu Naidu urges PM Modi to order enquiry

The Prime Minister shall launch the Swachh Survekshan 2020 results dashboard on the occasion.

SC says funds from PM-Cares needn't be transferred to National Disaster Response Fund|Oneindia News

Swachh Survekshan 2020 is the World's largest cleanliness survey which ranked a total of 4,242 cities, 62 Cantonment Boards and 92 Ganga Towns and saw an unprecedented participation of 1.87 crore citizens.

The event is being organized by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), Government of India.

Swachh Survekshan was introduced by the governmentwith the objective of generating large scale citizen participation in the Mission, along with inculcating a spirit of healthy competition among cities towards becoming India's cleanest cities.

MoHUA had conducted Swachh Survekshan 2016 survey for rating 73 majorcities in January 2016, followed by Swachh Survekshan 2017 conducted in January-February 2017 for ranking 434 cities. Swachh Survekshan 2018, which, ranked 4,203 citiesfollowed by SS 2019 which not only covered 4,237 cities but was also the first-of-its-kind completely digital survey completed in a record time of 28 days.

In Swachh Survekshan 2020, in order to ensure continuous assessment and sustainability of on-ground performance of cities, the Government had also introduced Swachh Survekshan League, a quarterly cleanliness assessment of cities and towns conducted across three quarters,with 25% weightage integrated into the final Swachh Survekshan results for this year.

Swachh Survekshan has caught the imagination of citizens and stakeholders alike and the increasing participation from citizens with every passing year is testimony to the way in which common citizenry has taken complete ownership of the Swachhata of its cities.

Swachh Survekshan has today made 'Swachhata' a thing of motivation and pride - something to look forward to and aspire for. While Mysuru had won the award for the Cleanest City of India in the first edition of the survey, Indore has retained the top position for three consecutive years (2017,2018, 2019). The results to be announced on 20 August 2020 will bring the curtains down on the much-anticipated results for the 2020 edition which were delayed owing to the current COVID pandemic.

Swachh Survekshan 2020, which was completed in 28 days,had several highlights, key amongst which are:

1.7 crore citizens registered on Swachhata App

Over 11 crore impressions on social media

Over 5.5 lakh sanitary workers linked to social welfare schemes and over 84,000 informal waste pickers integrated into the mainstream

Over 21,000 Garbage Vulnerable Points identified and transformed

Another feature of the event will be the bringing together and felicitation of MoHUA's partner organisations in the SBM-U journey, including United States Agency for International Development (USAID), Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF), Google, etc.

Since its launch in 2014, Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban (SBM-U) has made significant progress in the area of both sanitation and solid waste management. 4,324 Urban ULBs have been declared ODF, 1,319 cities certified ODF+ and 489 cities certified ODF++ as per MoHUA's sanitation protocols. This has been made possible through construction of more than 66 lakhs individual household toilets and over 6 lakhs community/ public toilets, far exceeding the Mission's targets.

PM Modi should have spoken about economy, unemployment in Independence Day speech: Shiv Sena

Additionally, over 59,900 toilets across 2900+ cities have been made live on Google Maps. In the area of solid waste management, 96% of wards have complete door-to door collection while 66% of the total waste generated is being processed - a jump of nearly 4 times over 2014 levels of 18% processing. A total of 6 cities (Indore, Ambikapur, Navi Mumbai, Surat, Rajkot and Mysuru) have been rated as 5-star cities, 86 cities as 3-Star and 64 cities as 1-Star, as per MoHUA's Star Rating Protocol for Garbage Free Cities.

The Swachh Survekshan 2020 Survey Report along with reports on Swachh Survekshan Innovations and Best Practices, Swachh Survekshan Social Media Report and Report on Assessment of Ganga Towns will also be released in the Swachh Mahotsav event.

Shri Hardeep Singh Puri, Hon'ble Minister of State (I/C), MoHUA Shri DurgaShanker Mishra, Secretary, MoHUA shall be participating in the event along with various Mayors, State Mission Directors, Municipal Commissioners and other stakeholders in the area of urban sanitation and waste management.