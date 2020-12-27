Mann Ki Baat: Modi hails 'Atmanirbhar Bharat', says demand of ‘Make in India’ products increasing

From Mudhol hounds to Combai: A look at some of the lesser known Indian dog breeds

New Delhi, Dec 27: In the last episode of his 'Mann ki Baat' address of 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the nation developed 'Aatmanirbharta' during the coronavirus crisis.

During his 'Mann Ki Baat' monthly radio programme, the Prime Minister said supply chains got disrupted due to the coronavirus pandemic all across the world, but we learnt new lessons from each crisis. 'The nation also developed new capabilities. We can call this capability 'Aatmanirbharata' or self-reliance,' he added.

He also said Janata Curfew became an inspiration for the whole world and many people showed their solidarity by showing respect to our corona warriors.

PM Modi said people have supported 'Vocal for Local' and urged manufacturers and industry leaders to make wolrd class products.

The Prime Minister appealed to people to find out Indian alternatives of imported items of daily use and asked them to resolve to use products produced by Indians.

PM Modi said customers are demanding 'Made In India' toys. "This is a big change in the thought process. This is a living example of a major transformation in people's attitude and that too within a period of one year. It's not easy to gauge this transformation," he added.

The Prime Minister said no challenge is too big for India's youth and nothing is beyond their reach.

He further said that people reverently remember the supreme sacrifice of the family of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji. "This martyrdom gave a new lesson to the entire humanity & the entire country. This martyrdom did a great work of protecting our civilization. We are indebted to this martyrdom," he added.

Here are the Highlights:

In a tweet on Saturday, the prime minister said Akashvani will broadcast the programme in regional languages immediately after the Hindi broadcast on All India Radio, DD and Narendra Modi mobile app.

Earlier on Friday, Prime Minister had sought people's views on the year 2020, seen as one of the most disruptive in recent history due to the COVID-19 outbreak, and also what they looked forward to in the next year, ahead of his 'Mann ki Baat' broadcast on December 27.

Modi tweeted, "How would you sum up the year gone by? What do you look forward to the most in 2021? Share this, and more in the final #MannKiBaat of 2020 on 27th December. Write on MyGov, NaMo App or record your message on 1800-11-7800."

In his monthly radio address, the prime minister touches on a variety of issues and also, at times, shares views of people.