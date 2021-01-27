YouTube
    PM Modi to address WEF's Davos Dialogue today

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 27: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the World Economic Forum's Davos Dialogue on 28th January, 2021 via video conferencing.

    More than 400 top industry leaders from across the globe will attend the session, wherein the Prime Minister will be speaking on the Fourth Industrial Revolution - using technology for the good of humanity.

    Prime Minister will also be interacting with the CEOs during the event.

    The Davos Dialogues agenda marks the launch of the World Economic Forum's Great Reset Initiative in the post COVID world.

