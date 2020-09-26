PM Modi to address UN General Assembly today; To focus on global push for counter-terrorism

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Sep 26: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Saturday address the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in the 75th session. He is scheduled as the first speaker.

In the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the UNGA is being conducted virtually this year, PM Modi's statement will be a pre-recorded video message that will be played out in New York.

The theme of the 75th UNGA is "The future we want, the United Nations we need, reaffirming our collective commitment to multilateralism - confronting the COVID-19 through effective multilateral action".

Deepika Padukone questioned in drug probe | India tears into Pakistan | Oneindia News

The Prime Minister is expected to keep the focus on India's priorities, he is likely to address the issue of cross-border terrorism, and strengthening global action on counter-terrorism. India will push for more transparency in the process of listing and delisting of entities and individuals in sanction committees.

Being one of the largest Troop Contributing Country, India will also seek to engage intensively in finalising of mandates for UN peacekeeping mission. Continuing India's active engagement on issues relating to sustainable development and climate change.

During the session, PM Modi is also likely to highlight India's contribution to the global cooperation against COVID-19 pandemic by providing aid to more than 150 nations.