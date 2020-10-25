PM Modi to address the nation on 70th edition of Mann Ki Baat at 11am

‘Opposition has formed new pitara against NDA, they call it Mahagathbandhan’: PM Modi

New Delhi, Oct 25: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation during the 70th edition of his monthly radio programme, Mann Ki Baat, at 11am on Sunday.

PM Modi had sought ideas and suggestions from people on his social media accounts earlier this month about topics for Mann Ki Baat where he addresses the country over a range of issues.

'Mann Ki Baat', which has covered a range of topics over the past many editions, airs on the All India Radio (AIR) on the last Sunday of every month.

The live stream of Mann Ki Baat is also done on YouTube. One can also listen the programme on your mobile phones by giving a missed call to 1922.

During the 69th edition, aired on September 27, PM Modi spoke about farm laws, the coronavirus crisis and India's tradition of storytelling.