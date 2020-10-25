Mann Ki Baat: Let us continue the efforts towards national integration, says PM Modi

PM Modi to interact with beneficiaries of scheme to help street vendors

India

New Delhi, Oct 25: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation during the 70th edition of his monthly radio programme, Mann Ki Baat, at 11am on Sunday.

Addressing the nation, in the 70th edition of his Mann ki Baat programme, PM Modi wished citizens on the occasion of Dussehra.

Modi lauded efforts of residents of Pulwama district, Jammu and Kashmir in producing pencil wood for the country.

"Unity is strength, Unity is power," said PM Modi. He also urged countrymen to visit a government-run website- ekbharat.gov.in and called for donations for efforts on national integration.

"During festivals, do remember lockdown times when we got to know those close associates of society without whom our lives would have been very difficult. Sanitisation workers, housekeepers & guards were with us in difficult times, now in festivals, we've to take them along," PM Modi.

Here are instances from Jharkhand and Madhya Pradesh, of innovators in agriculture. #MannKiBaat pic.twitter.com/8MngunNbUm — PMO India (@PMOIndia) October 25, 2020 Here are instances from Jharkhand and Madhya Pradesh, of innovators in agriculture With emerging possibilities in the agriculture sector, more and more youth are now engaging themselves in this field: PM During the lockdown, many instances of technology based service delivery were explored in the country and it is not that only the big technology and logistic companies are capable of the same : PM The Kashmir Valley meets almost 90% demand for the Pencil Slats, timber casings of the entire country, and of that, a very large share comes from Pulwama: PM Pulwama in Kashmir is playing an important role in educating the entire country; the Kashmir Valley meets almost 90% demand for Pencil Slats, timber casings; in Pulwama, #Oukhoo is known as the 'Pencil Village' 