Modi the person through which Balakot information went to Arnab: Rahul Gandhi

PM Modi has ensured 'heroes' from diverse walks of life are honoured: BJP chief JP Nadda

Republic Day 2021: The special turban PM Modi sported is a gift from Jamnagar royal family

PM Modi to address NCC Rally at Cariappa Ground tomorrow

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Jan 27: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the rally of the National Cadet Corps at Cariappa Ground in Delhi on 28th January, 2021.

Union Defence Minister, Chief of Defence Staff and the three armed services Chiefs will be present on the occasion.

Prime Minister will inspect the Guard of Honour, review March Past by NCC contingents, and witness cultural performance during the event.