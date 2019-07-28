  • search
    PM Modi to address nation via Mann Ki Baat today at 11 am

    By Shreya
    New Delhi, July 28: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will share his thoughts in his monthly radio broadcast, Mann Ki Baat, on Sunday at 11 am.

    This will be the second Mann Ki Baat programme after Modi assumed office for the second term.

    PM Modi to address nation via Mann Ki Baat today at 11 am
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi

    Water conservation was the thrust of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first Mann Ki Baat radio broadcast after winning the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

    Terrorism challenging whole of mankind: PM Modi

    Jul 28, 2019 10:56 AM

    This will be the second Mann Ki Baat programme after Modi assumed office for the second term.

    Jul 28, 2019 10:56 AM

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will share his thoughts in his monthly radio broadcast, Mann Ki Baat shortly.

    PM Modi appealed to the people to use water resources judiciously. He said just like swachhata (cleanliness), Indians should also contribute towards making water conservation by making it a mass movement.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal came at a time when large parts of India are affected drought. Cities like Chennai and Bengaluru are staring at acute water scarcity with most water sources dried up.

    Today's Mann Ki Baat will be broadcast on the entire network of AIR and Doordarshan and AIR website, www.allindiaradio.gov.in.

    It will also be streamed live on the YouTube channels of the PMO, I&B Ministry, AIR and DD News.

    AIR will broadcast the programme in regional languages immediately after the Hindi broadcast. The regional language versions will also be repeated at 8 PM.

