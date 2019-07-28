Mann Ki Baat 2.0: Chandrayaan-2 lauch taught me fearlessness and faith, says PM Modi

India

oi-Deepika S

By Shreya

New Delhi, July 28: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday in his Mann ki Baat radio address, lauded the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2, saying he hoped that the mission will inspire the Indian youth towards science and innovation.

This is the second Mann Ki Baat programme after Modi assumed office for the second term.

Speaking on Chadrayaan 2, he emphasised that it was a 100% Indian mission which proved Indian scientists are among the best in the world. India must be proud of this grand space success that the entire world watched in awe, the PM said.

The year 2019 has been a good one for Indian space and science, Modi said.

The PM lauded Jharkhand for its appreciable efforts towards water conservation. He also made a special mention of the Haryana government for initiating measures that have helped farmers. He also cited futuristic water policy measures that Meghalaya has undertaken.

Water conservation was the thrust of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first Mann Ki Baat radio broadcast after winning the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

Terrorism challenging whole of mankind: PM Modi

In India, people of different cultures and languages, celebrate the onset of the rainy season in their own fashion, the prime minister says. Heavy rains in different parts of the country has resulted in people suffering due to floods. I assure all those affected by floods, that Centre is working with state governments at lightning speed to provide relief, says Modi. PM Narendra Modi on Mann Ki Baat speaks about the 'Back To Village' programme highlighted by Mohammad Aslam of Kashmir on the My Gov platform. "Students who secure the highest marks in their state would be taken to Sriharikota in September to witness Chandrayaan landing on the surface of the Moon," says Modi. PM Modi announced a school competition for students of the country and invited them to take part in the quiz. "Two lessons that I have learnt from the Chandrayaan 2 mission are - faith and fearlessness. One should have faith in their capaibilities," says PM Modi. PM Modi also said that Indians must learn from how ISRO did not let an aborted mission break their enthusiasm. I've full faith Chandraayan 2 will encourage the youth to take Science ahead because science means progress. I'm looking forward to December when the mission's two main landings will happen," the prime minister says. "This month was extremely special as A-SAT Chandrayaan-2 took off. The heart and spirit of Chandraayan 2 is Indian and this project has proven that our scientists are trustworthy, says PM Modi. The media has started several innovative campaigns on water conservation. It feels great to see such collective strength of people, says PM Modi. Meghalaya has become the first state to have formulated its own water-policy. I congratulate Meghalaya govt. In Haryana, crops that require meagre water are being encouraged. Farmers thus are saved from suffering losses, says, Modi. Issue of water conservation has stirred the hearts of Indians, says PM Modi People from all walks of life have expressed their concern regarding water conservation. Be it Govt or NGOs, something or other is being carried out on war footing: PM Modi PM Modi starts his today's edition by talking about books, admitting that he has not had a lot of time on his hand lately to read books. Let us create a permanent book’s corner on the Narendra Modi App and whenever we read a new book, let us write and discuss about them, says PM Modi. PM Modi addresses nation on Mann ki Baat. This will be the second Mann Ki Baat programme after Modi assumed office for the second term. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will share his thoughts in his monthly radio broadcast, Mann Ki Baat shortly.

PM Modi appealed to the people to use water resources judiciously. He said just like swachhata (cleanliness), Indians should also contribute towards making water conservation by making it a mass movement.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal came at a time when large parts of India are affected drought. Cities like Chennai and Bengaluru are staring at acute water scarcity with most water sources dried up.

Today's Mann Ki Baat will be broadcast on the entire network of AIR and Doordarshan and AIR website, www.allindiaradio.gov.in.

It will also be streamed live on the YouTube channels of the PMO, I&B Ministry, AIR and DD News.

AIR will broadcast the programme in regional languages immediately after the Hindi broadcast. The regional language versions will also be repeated at 8 PM.